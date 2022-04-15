Assistant Water Superintendent Jeff Yeazel was presented with a Key to the City after 39 years, 4 months, and 30 days of dedicated service to the City of Plymouth.
Mayor Mark Senter, fellow colleagues, and several government officials attended his retirement open house to celebrate their professional relationship and friendship with Yeazel Thursday afternoon.
Senter read the Proclamation from the City of Plymouth honoring Yeazel illustrating his life and service in Plymouth.
Yeazel grew up in Plymouth and at a very early age was a “paper boy”. While a student at Plymouth High School he worked at G&G Grocery Store. He later worked as an Over The Road (OTR) Truck Driver.
On November 15, 1982 Yeazel began his service to the City of Plymouth Water Department. He was recognized by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) with the John N. Hurty Award for thirty years of service with the City. He also served a long-time superintendent of the water department.
His hobbies include traveling, antique car collecting, the Cubs and the Bears, music and a deep love of reading. “The one thing that Jeff was so very proud of was that both his mom and his dad were mayors of this wonderful city.” said Mayor Senter.
Mayor Senter presented Yeazel with the key and wished him the very best on his future travels and endeavors. Yeazel humbly expressed his gratitude. “Thank you all.”
He looked around the room and remarked that every person in that room had been a part of his life over the years. “When you’ve been one place for a long time, everybody becomes your family. They are there through your tough times and they are there for your good times. Just like every employee is for each other.”
He attributed his professional success to his team; not only the Water Department but the collaborative efforts of all the Departments within the City of Plymouth that worked together. “I take my hat off to all of you. It can sometimes be a thankless job.”
He said it was privilege to work with Water and Wastewater Departments Utilities Superintendent Donnie Davidson. Davidson said, “I would like to thank Jeff on behalf of all the City employees and the city for all the years you’ve put in. We’ve seen a lot together.” He concluded that Yeazel left things in better condition than when he came.