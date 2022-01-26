As some celebrated the 49th anniversary of Roe V. Wade as a mark of reproductive freedom, pro-life advocates in Marshall County held the inaugural "Celebration of Life" on Saturday (January 22, 2022) to express reverence for the sacredness of human life from conception to death.
Wyland, Humphrey, Clevenger & Surrisi LLP Attorney Janette Surrisi was keynote speaker for the event.
Even though her home life and childhood had been challenging, she choked back tears as she shared her triumphant story of life and love.
Though she initially experienced fear and shame when she found out she was pregnant as a Senior in High School, she never once considered her baby a "choice" or an "option".
"As soon as I found out, I knew in my heart there was only one choice….life. Never would my daughter hear she was my choice. She would only ever hear she was my child."
Though some told her she had ruined her life or that things had changed for her, she found comfort in the eternal love of God and the unfailing love of her high school sweetheart Sean.
Wisdom from her guidance counselor and support from a friend encouraged her as she embraced motherhood.
Sean and Janette have been married and living happily ever after for over 20 years. They have enjoyed sharing life with their beautiful and beloved daughter Abigail.
“The world will always give us trials and things that trouble our hearts, but through it all God’s love is with us. Share that love, uplift the potential mother, and I really think you’ll find that she sees a baby and not a choice. Lift others up today.”
The full story printed in the Pilot News on Monday, January 24. Read it again in the Culver Citizen this week available on news stands through Tuesday. You may also pick up a copy of either paper at the Pilot News Office located at 214 N. Michigan St.