I would like to take an opportunity to introduce myself for those who haven’t met me yet. My name is Jamie Fleury. I am a staff writer for the Pilot News Group and the lead writer for the Culver Citizen.
You may have previously known me as Jamie Stoner. My annulment was final in December of 2018. Though I would not normally burden you with my own personal details, I have been asked about the name change. You have trusted me with your stories. It is only fair for me to trust you with mine.
I am the daughter of James and Arlene Fleury. I grew up in Monterey and currently live in Plymouth. I attended St. Anne’s Catholic School through 6th Grade. I graduated from Culver Community Jr. Sr. High School in 1997. Before you do the math, yes, the big 40 is approaching. I am seriously considering dying my hair to cover the grays, but truth be told I am thankful to be turning 40. Life is beautiful and I am looking forward to celebrating a landmark year.
I have four children; Allena, Hannah, Doyle and Naomi who attend Plymouth Community School Corporation. Many of you know Naomi as she has attended several events and meetings with me. She feels as much at home in Culver as I do. Thank you for making us feel welcome.
I studied Mass Communications at Purdue University with a focus on Journalism, though I did not complete that degree. I returned to school as an adult and in 2011 I graduated with my Associates Degree in General Studies from Indiana University South Bend. I like to tease about General Studies being perfect for me because I couldn’t really make up my mind on any one thing to dedicate my life to.
I wanted to be a thousand things when I grew up. I wanted to be a mother most of all and thank God for my babies every day. Professionally, I wanted to be a writer. All other career options fell secondary to writing. I specifically wanted to write for the Pilot News. As a student at Culver I was given an opportunity to cover a football game. By the end of the evening I submitted an apology that I knew nothing about football and was unable to write a story about it. If at first you don’t succeed, try and try again. I love my job. Writing about a thousand different things is as fulfilling as growing up to be a thousand different things. Speaking of a thousand different things….
There are many newsworthy events that I would love to cover. Time can make that difficult. Please feel free to email me photographs of events you have attended where I could not be. Please feel free to write an article of your own covering something you want to see published. Please do not hesitate to email me media coverage requests. The sooner you request coverage, the more likely it will be that I can schedule it.
My cellular phone number is 574-767-0057. I am in the field more than I am at my desk. Texts work best for me. If you prefer to call please leave a detailed voicemail if it is the first time you are calling to identify yourself and I will be delighted to return your call.
I strive to report accurately and fairly. If you have a grievance please email my publisher Cindy Stockton at cstockton@thepilotnews.com
or my managing editor Greg Hildebrand at ghildebrand@thepilotnews.com
. I know I am nowhere near perfect. I have made mistakes, though none were malicious or intentional. I welcome correction and construction criticism.
I will continue to give maximum effort in producing a paper that is a reflection of a town we all love. I will continue to work to improve my skills as your lead writer. Please follow the Culver Citizen on the new Culver Citizen FB page. I had to develop a new one as the first one was not linked to our flagship daily Pilot News FB page.
Thank you, Culver. It has been and continues to be an honor telling your stories!
