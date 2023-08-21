On August 19,​ 2023 at approximately 1 a.m. a Marshall County Sheriff’s Department K-9 Unit conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle in the area of US 31 and Veterans Parkway. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 40-year-old Garly Jacques of Indianapolis. Garly was found to be operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license. Garly was transported to the Marshall County Jail and booked for Operating a Vehicle without Ever Receiving a License – Class C Misdemeanor. His cash bond amount was $105. 

