Starke County Humane Society Pets of the Week
Dog of the Week: Sasha
Sasha is a large German Shepherd. She is two years old. Sasha is house-trained and knows how to sit and shake. She is dog selective, so if you have other dogs, please arrange for a meet and greet. Sasha requires an experienced German Shepherd home.
Cat of the Week: Jacob
Jacob is a domestic short hair male. He is six months old.
If you are interested in Sasha, Jacob or any other pet call the dedicated staff at the Starke County Humane Society immediately.
Interested parties should call the shelter at 574-896-5060 to insure that contact is made.
The hours of the shelter are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. till 4 p.m. CST.
If there is no answer please leave a message and they will return it.