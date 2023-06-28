OXFORD, OH—Jackson Rice of Culver was among more than 4,555 students from Miami University who received degrees during the in-person spring commencement on May 13.
featured popular
Jackson Rice awarded degree from Miami University
- Content Provided
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Jackson Rice awarded degree from Miami University
- A. Petz named to Clark University’s Spring 2023 dean’s list
- Bremen baseball gives team awards
- Beard arrested for Driving While Suspended - Prior and Possession of Marijuana
- Reed III arrested on outstanding Warrant, Battery on a Public Safety Official, and Resisting Law Enforcement
- Kokomo Post 6 edges Spyders in Smith Classic
- State Senator Mike Bohacek speaks on studying important issues
- David and Daniel Tanner charged in connection with their operation of Concierge Medicine of Marshall County
Most Popular
Articles
- David and Daniel Tanner charged in connection with their operation of Concierge Medicine of Marshall County
- Reed III arrested on outstanding Warrant, Battery on a Public Safety Official, and Resisting Law Enforcement
- Marshall County Sheriff's Department Crash Report
- Plymouth Police make two arrests; Porter and Graves
- Sheriff’s Department Crash Report: S.R. 331 north of 3B Road
- Kramp arrested, multiple charges
- Neff arrested for Theft
- Beard arrested for Driving While Suspended - Prior and Possession of Marijuana
- Troyer excited about challenges at Plymouth
- Father arrested for Child Neglect
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.