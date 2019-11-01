OXFORD — An autopsy was performed on Laura Hurst at the Tippecanoe County Morgue and the cause of death was asphyxiation due to strangulation by a snake.
The results are pending a final toxicology report that should be available in four to six weeks.
The Coroner in the case was Matt Rosenbarger of the Benton County Coroner's Office and was assisted by Scott McCord, Newton County Coroner.
The Forensic Pathologist was Darin Wolfe of Indiana Forensic & Surgical Pathology.
This will be all that is released at this time.
Thursday around 8:51 P.M. at 609 North Dan Patch Drive in Oxford a 911 call was received by the Benton County Dispatch of a female found unresponsive with a Reticulated Python wrapped around her neck.
Medics arrived and attempted life saving measures on Laura Hurst, 36 of Battle Ground but were unsuccessful.
Of the 140 snakes at the location, approximately 20 belonged to Hurst.
She frequents the location approximately two times a week.
Senior Indiana State Trooper Detective Josh Edwards is the lead investigator in the case with assistance from the Indiana State Police Crime Scene Investigator, Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Benton County EMS and the Benton County Coroner’s Office.
The case is ongoing.