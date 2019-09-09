BLOOMINGTON – Last Friday, just before midnight, Patricia Ann Ritzenthaler, 73, of Bloomington, allegedly operated her vehicle while intoxicated.
She was discovered shortly after she purportedly drove over concrete curbing at the State Police Post in Bloomington, causing the vehicle to become immobile, Sgt. Curt Durnil said in a news release.
Her vehicle was hanging freely over a steep ledge when Trooper Sam Wagner arrived at the scene.
Trooper Wagner’s investigation, his experience and a certified breath test led him to discover several factors of probable cause that Ritzenthaler was intoxicated.
Ritzenthaler was charged with operating while intoxicated, and operating with a blood alcohol content of greater than 0.08 percent BAC.
She was remanded into the custody of the Monroe County Sheriff.
Troopers encourage all motorists to call 911 or the closest Indiana State Police Post when they observe another motorist that may be impaired.
Please be prepared to give a description of the vehicle, location and direction of travel.
NEED HELP? Contact the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services Substance Abuse & Mental Health (SAMHSA) Hotline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).