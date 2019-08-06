SPRINGVILLE — Indiana State Troopers along with local area law enforcement agencies provided visitors and residents extra patrols last week during the “Gathering of the Juggalos” event held in northwest Lawrence County.
Juggalos are what fans of the band Insane Clown Posse call themselves.
“Any time there is a large event or gathering of people, the chances of major accidents and incidents naturally go up,” Sgt. Greg Day said in a news release.
“In order to help ensure the safety of the community, the local citizens and the event attendees, the Indiana State Police provided an increased traffic and criminal enforcement presence,” he continued. “The presence of ISP Troopers supplemented the local agencies including the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department, the Bedford Police Department, and the Mitchell Police Department.
“The lack of any major crashes or incidents during the event held that an increased police presence at such events helps ensure the safety of all involved,” Day said.
Patrols were performed from Tuesday, July 30, through Saturday, Aug. 3. each evening from 3 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. and Sunday, Aug. 4. from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The patrols were led by Day and Sgt. Brian Beauchamp.
Patrols involved the Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Troopers Klun and K9 Drogos, Griggs, Garvin, Hatchett, Zach Parker) plus volunteer All Crimes Policing team members from the Jasper and Evansville Districts.
These ACP Troopers were Kaitlyn Green and K9 Drogos, Michael Finney and K9 Boomer, Taylor Fox, Nathaniel Kern, Connor Giesler, Chase Eaton, Noah Ewing, Ross Rafferty and Tyler Widner. Bloomington District Troopers included Eric Nash, Daniel Crozier, Sam Wagner, Chase Humphrey, Sam Gillespie, Cory Knight, Cody Brown, and Nick Bartalone.
Statistics:
— Traffic Tickets Issued – 81
— Traffic Warnings Issued – 295
— OWI Arrests – 3
— Criminal Arrests – 79
— Felony Arrests – 19
The vast majority of all the arrests were for drug possession offenses. Drugs seized included marijuana, marijuana wax, THC vape pens, LSD, cocaine, controlled substance pills, heroin, methamphetamine and laughing gas.
ISP goals included:
— Assist the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department with calls for service as needed
— Interdict drugs to keep the illegal substances out of our community
— Detect impaired drivers
— Ensure the safety of the local residents and the motoring public.
Again, besides the drug arrests, ISP responded to no other major incidents involving the event.