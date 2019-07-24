BREMEN – A six-state initiative to increase awareness of move-over laws began in earnest on Sunday, Indiana State Police officials said Monday.
Sgt. Ted Bohner, spokesperson for the ISP Bremen Post, said troopers in Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, West Virginia, Kentucky and Pennsylvania will be conducting statewide patrols targeting violations of each state’s move-over laws.
“The project, which was initially started by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, encompasses the five states that border the State of Ohio,” Bohner said in a news release.
The ISP public information officer said troopers in all of the participating states will be having high-visibility enforcement and education of each state’s move-over law.
In Indiana, state law requires motorists to move over or slow down when coming upon a pulled-over emergency or construction vehicle with its lights flashing.
Drivers should move at least a lane away from the emergency or construction vehicle.
Or, if the driver can’t move over due to traffic or other conditions, the driver should slow to 10 mph below the posted speed limit.
Violating the law is a Class B infraction, which is punishable by a fine up to $1,000 if found guilty.
The initiative continues through Saturday, July 27, Bohner said.