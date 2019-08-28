LAPORTE COUNTY —A Michigan City man died yesterday afternoon after he allegedly jumped off an overpass onto I-94 and struck a semi, according to the Indiana State Police.
Preliminary investigation by Senior Trooper Jerry George revealed at about 1 p.m. Tuesday witnesses stated that a burgundy Chevrolet pick-up driven by a 47-year-old man from Michigan City was north bound on County Line Road (Porter/LaPorte) when he stopped as he drove onto the overpass over I-94, Sgt. Ann Wojas said in a news release.
The 47 year old got out of his truck went to the east side of the bridge onto the guard rail and allegedly jumped.
The 47 year old hit the windshield of a 2019 semi Volvo tractor pulling a refrigerated trailer that was east bound on I-94.
After hitting the windshield he then bounced off and went through the top of the tractor coming to rest inside the semi’s sleeper.
The 47 year old was pronounced dead at the scene by a deputy with the LaPorte County Coroner’s office.
The driver of the semi, a 38 year old from Hannon, Ontario, was not injured.
Detectives from the Lowell Post Field Investigations also responded.
Assisting were Trooper Nathan Wolfe, Sergeant Alan Jamerson, LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department and Porter County Sheriff’s Department, Indiana Department of Transportation, LaPorte County Coroner’s Office, ISP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division and Cloverleaf Towing.