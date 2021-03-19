SOUTH BEND — Months ago troopers with the Indiana State Police Bremen Post All Crimes Policing Team (ACP) began an investigation into suspected drug dealing after receiving citizen complaints. This investigation ultimately led to a search warrant being served at a residence in the 500 block of South Chicago Street in South Bend, IN around 6:00 a.m., yesterday March 18, 2021.
This search warrant resulted in troopers locating approximately 44 grams of suspected fentanyl, 133 grams of suspected cocaine, 150 grams of suspected marijuana, United States Currency, and drug paraphernalia.
Elijah Hurmon, 64 of South Bend, IN was preliminarily arrested for Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug, Dealing Cocaine, and Dealing Cocaine or Narcotic Drug. Hurmon was taken to the St. Joseph County Jail. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office will review this case for all appropriate charges.
Anyone with information on illegal drug dealing activity is encouraged to call the Indiana State Police Bremen Post ACP Team at 574-546-4900.
The Indiana State Police was assisted by the Walkerton Police Department and South Bend Police Department Strategic Focus Unit.
*All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.