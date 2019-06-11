BUNKER HILL – Monday, Indiana State Police Detective Wendell Beachy initiated an investigation, at the request of the Miami Correctional Facility, into the death of inmate Lannie Morgan, 70, of South Bend.
At approximately 9:40 a.m., prison staff members found Morgan unresponsive in his I Unit cell.
An ambulance was summoned for Morgan, but he died before reaching the local hospital.
Investigators suspect foul play and are treating the death as a homicide.
An autopsy was conducted and results are pending.
Morgan had been incarcerated within the Indiana Department of Correction since December of 2011.
This is an active investigation. No further information will be released at this time.
Detective Beachy was assisted by ISP Detective Mike Lorona, internal affairs for the Miami Correctional Facility, and the Miami County Coroner’s Office.