BREMEN -- This weekend, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) offers residents a chance to get rid of pills, cough syrup and other unwanted medications that have been piling up around their homes during the National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.
The event is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Indiana State Police Bremen Post, 1425 Miami Trail.
The event is one of the few days of the year where residents can drop off expired or unused prescription medications without having to wonder whether they will be accepted -- even controlled substances, such as ADHD drugs, are taken.
Organizers will not take new or used needles, however.
The collection is intended for liquid and pill medications only.
Citizens wishing to participate in this program may drop off their prescription drugs for disposal at any Indiana State Police Post throughout the state (except the Toll Road).
It is unsafe to keep expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs in your house, according to ISP officials. Flushing drugs down the sink or toilet is potentially very harmful to water treatment facilities. This is an opportunity to properly dispose of prescription drugs with no questions asked.
The Drug Take Back events are the safe, popular, and responsible way for the public to legally and safely dispose of prescription drugs with no questions asked.