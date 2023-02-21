Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter recently announced the promotion of Sergeant Tony Slocum to the rank of First Sergeant, where he will serve as the Assistant District Commander of the Indiana State Police Bremen Post. F/Sgt. Slocum received this promotion through a competitive testing and interview process.
ISP Bremen Post welcomes new first sergeant
