SULLIVAN – A joint criminal investigation between the Indiana State Police, Sullivan City Police Department, and the Sullivan County Prosecutor’s Office has led to the arrest of Norman L. Parnell, 50, of Sullivan, on three counts of Voyeurism, a Level 6 Felony, ISP said in a news release.
The Sullivan City Police Department received a complaint on April 18 from a female customer at a local sun tanning salon located in Sullivan.
The customer stated to police that a video was being taken of her by a cell phone located in a vent in the tanning room that she was occupying.
A warrant was then received for Parnell’s cell phone, who was working at the tanning salon at the time of the complaint.
Parnell’s cell phone was then turned over to Indiana State Police Sergeant Chris Carter for a forensic download.
Due to the length of the forensic download and the necessity of identifying all victims in this case, the investigation became prolonged.
Detectives have now identified and interviewed all victims involved in this case and are very confident that no others are involved.
On June 11 Indiana State Police Detective Michael Taylor reviewed the case with Sullivan County Prosecutor Ann Mischler, and charges were filed against Norman L. Parnell.
The defendant was arrested without incident on June 12 and posted bond.
Sullivan County is one county south of Terre Haute.
All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.