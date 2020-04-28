Plymouth, IN (46563)

Today

Showers and thundershowers early, mainly cloudy overnight with occasional rain likely, possibly heavy at times. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers early, mainly cloudy overnight with occasional rain likely, possibly heavy at times. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.