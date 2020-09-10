INDIANA — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) is partnering with local health departments to open 95 additional testing sites statewide by Oct. 1. The ISDH is providing more than $30 million in funding through the CARES Act to increase access to COVID-19 testing for Hoosiers over the next two years.
Testing sites through this grant opportunity are free and available for anyone over two years old regardless of symptoms in the following locations:
• LifePlex Medical Center
Located at 2855 Miller Drive, Plymouth.
Monday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. till 7 p.m.
Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. till 4 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. till 1 p.m.
Contact 574-335-8560 for appointments.
Results should be within three to five business days.
• HealthLink
Located at 104 E. Culver Road, #101, Knox.
Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. till 10 a.m.
Contact 574-772-7400 for appointments.
Results should be within approximately 15 minutes.
• MedStat Warsaw
Located at 1500 Provident Drive, Suite A, Warsaw.
Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. till 8 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. till 4 p.m.
Contact 574-372-7637 for appointments.
Walk-in appointments are available.
Results should be within approximately 15 minutes.
• Physicians Urgent Care Warsaw
Located at 2680 Escalade Way, Warsaw.
Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. till 4:30 p.m.
Contact 574-306-4128 for appointments.
Walk-in appointments are available.
Results should be within approximately 15 minutes.
• Physicians Urgent South Bend
Located at 1245 E Ireland Road, South Bend.
Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. till 4:30 p.m.
Contact 574-312-7022 for appointments.
Walk-in appointments are available.
Results should be within approximately 15 minutes.
• Physicians Urgent Care Mishawaka
Located at 505 W. Cleveland Road, Mishawaka.
Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. till 6 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. till 2 p.m.
Contact 574-235-3135 for appointments.
Walk-in appointments are available.
Results should be within approximately 15 minutes.
Please follow the Marshall County Health Department’s Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/MarshallCountyHD/ or go to the ISDH website at www.isdh.in.gov/coronavirus for up-to-date information on COVID-19.