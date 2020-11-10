INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 4,879 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 219,338 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 4,481 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 63 from the previous day. Another 250 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 1,837,630 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,823,029 on Monday. A total of 3,269,653 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
The state Department of Health will offer free drive-thru clinics at the following locations this week:
Tuesday-Friday:
Tell City
Corner of Franklin Street & 16th St.
Tuesday-Saturday:
Crown Point
Lake County Health Department
2900 W. 93rd Ave.
Rising Sun
Rising Sun Church of Christ
315 N. High St.
Bedford
Lawrence County Fairgrounds
11261 US Highway 50 W.
For complete details, or to find other testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.