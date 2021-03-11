INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 922 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 670,074 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
The totals include 3,964 historical tests affecting 63 individuals from a lab that had not previously submitted that data. All of those results were negative.
A total of 12,382 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 32 from the previous day. Another 420 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
To date, 3,166,538 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,161,087 on Wednesday. A total of 8,353,553 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 50 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.
An indoor vaccination clinic is being planned March 20-21 at Calumet New Tech High School, 3900 Calhoun St., Gary. The clinic will operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Central time on March 20 and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 21. Appointments must be scheduled in advance, and individuals must show proof that they live in Indiana and meet current eligibility requirements upon arrival. To find the location, search for Gary Calumet using ZIP code 46408 at https://ourshot.in.gov, or call 211 and ask to be scheduled at the Gary Calumet site.
Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.
As of today, 1,203,613 first doses of vaccine have been administered in Indiana, and 771,091 individuals are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.