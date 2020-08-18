INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 850 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 81,847 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 2,954 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 28 from the previous day. Another 211 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
As of today, nearly 39 percent of ICU beds and nearly 82 percent of ventilators are available across the state.
To date, 928,614 tests for unique individuals have been reported to ISDH, up from 914,633 on Monday.
ISDH will host four free testing sites from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Saturday:
Goshen:
Team Rehabilitation
223 Chicago Ave.
Elkhart:
Northside Gymnasium
300 Lawrence St.
Hammond:
Lafayette Elementary School
856 E. Sibley St.
Marion:
Grant County 4-H Fairgrounds
1403 IN-18
To find other testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.