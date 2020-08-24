INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 688 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 87,592 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
Today’s dashboard includes 16,239 antigen tests and 975 positive cases from July 28 through Aug. 22 in the cumulative reports. Moving forward, antigen cases and testing from the most recent 24-hour period will be included in the daily reports. Tests and cases from prior to July 28 will be added to the cumulative reports in the coming weeks as they are verified.
A total of 3,008 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of five from the previous day. Another 217 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
As of today, nearly 44 percent of ICU beds and nearly 84 percent of ventilators are available across the state.
To date, 1,002,038 tests for unique individuals have been reported to ISDH, up from 977,802 on Sunday.
The Department of Health will offer free drive-thru testing at the following locations from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday:
Goshen:
Team Rehabilitation
223 Chicago Ave.
Elkhart:
Northside Gymnasium
300 Lawrence St.
Hammond:
Oliver P. Morton High School
6915 Grand Ave.
Decatur:
815 High St.
In addition, the following testing site will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday:
Brazil:
Forest Park
911 Bonnie Geyne Miller Dr.
To find other testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.