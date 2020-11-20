INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 6,912 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 282,311 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 4,952 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 63 from the previous day. Another 254 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 2,030,938 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,009,763 on Thursday. A total of 3,785,422 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
The state Department of Health will offer free drive-thru clinics from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations today and Saturday this week:
Lake County
St. Timothy Church
1600 W. 25th Ave., Gary
Clay County
Clay County Testing
911 Bonnie Geyne Miller Dr., Brazil
Spencer County
Spencer County Community Center
1101 E. CR 800 North, Chrisney
Jasper County
Kankakee Fire Station
12161 N. County Road 200 East, Wheatfield
To find other testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.