INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 5,853 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 398,417 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 6,207 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 98 from the previous day. Another 299 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 2,352,854 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,338,308 on Tuesday. A total of 4,706,966 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
The state Department of Health will offer free testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Saturday at the following locations:
Jackson County
Jackson County Testing
207 N. Pine St. Seymour, IN
Morgan County
Morgan County Testing
1749 Hospital Dr. Martinsville, IN
Wabash County
Friends Church
3563 S. IN-13 Wabash, IN
To find other testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.