INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 5,606 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 300,913 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 5,067 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 27 from the previous day. Another 265 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 2,090,728 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,072,690 on Sunday. A total of 3,939,645 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
The state Department of Health will offer free drive-thru testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday this week. All drive-thru sites will be closed Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday. The locations are:
Clay County:
Clay County Testing
911 Bonnie Geyne Miller Dr. Brazil, IN
Lake County
St. Timothy Church-Gary
1600 W. 25th Ave. Gary, IN
Ripley County:
Batesville Fire Department
115 E. Catherine St. Batesville, IN
Wabash County:
Friends Church
3563 S. IN-13 Wabash, IN
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.