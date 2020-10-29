INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 3,649 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. Today’s results were reported from 39,180 specimens submitted, the highest level of daily testing to date.
A total of 172,730 Indiana residents are now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 4,024 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 33 from the previous day. Another 236 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 1,671,093 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,657,090 on Wednesday. A total of 2,822,852 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
The state Department of Health will offer free drive-thru testing sites from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Saturday at the following locations:
Crown Point
Lake County Health Department
2900 W. 93rd Ave.
Martinsville
Morgan County Fairgrounds
1749 Hospital Dr.
Wabash
Wabash Testing Clinic
1360 Manchester Ave.
West Lafayette
White Horse Christian Center
1780 Cumberland Ave.
To find other testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.