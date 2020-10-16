INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 2,328 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. The total includes approximately 300 cases whose reporting was delayed due to a technical issue over the past few days.
To date, a total of 143,495 Indiana residents are known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 3,654 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 22 from the previous day. Another 233 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 1,532,949 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,521,402 on Thursday. A total of 2,451,285 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.