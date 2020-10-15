INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 1,962 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 141,212 the total number of Indiana residents known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 3,632 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 23 from the previous day. Another 232 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 1,521,402 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,511,060 on Wednesday. A total of 2,420,865 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
The Indiana Department of Health will offer free testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Saturday at the following locations:
Crown Point
Lake County Health Department
2900 W. 93rd Ave.
Marion
Grant County Fairgrounds
1403 Indiana 18
Bedford
First Assembly of God
2601 27th St.
Rockport
Lincolnland Economic Development Corp.
2792 N. U.S. 231
To find other testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.