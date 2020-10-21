INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 1,766 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. To date, a total of 152,396 Indiana residents are known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 3,790 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 15 from the previous day. Another 233 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 1,581,109 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,572,350 on Tuesday. A total of 2,574,800 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
The state Department of Health will offer free testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Saturday at the following locations:
Crown Point
Lake County Health Department
2900 W. 93rd Ave.
Marion
Grant County Fairgrounds
1403 IN-18
Bedford
First Assembly of God
2601 27th St.
Rockport
Lincolnland Economic Development Corp.
2792 N US-231
To find other testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.