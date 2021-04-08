INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 1,397 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 694,836 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
To date, 12,710 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 16 from the previous day. Another 404 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
A total of 3,290,645 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,285,393 on Wednesday. A total of 9,114,851 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule a vaccine, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.
Appointments are still available at the mass vaccination site at Roosevelt Park in Gary and mobile sites in Michigan City and Merrillville. The three sites opened April 7, and 3,057 doses were administered in the first day.
Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.
As of today, a total of 3,195,357 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 1,873,481 first doses and 1,321,876 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.