INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 971 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 89,359 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 3,041 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 18 from the previous day. Another 218 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
As of today, nearly 37 percent of ICU beds and more than 83 percent of ventilators are available across the state.
To date, 1,022,537 tests for unique individuals have been reported to ISDH, up from 1,010,981 on Tuesday.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.