INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced that 954 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 59,602 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus.
A total of 2,683 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 17 over the previous day. Another 197 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 666,283 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 654,413 on Wednesday.
ISDH is hosting free testing clinics in the following counties this week: Elkhart, Henry, Starke, Tippecanoe, Kosciusko, Marshall, Ohio, Brown, Gibson, Wells, Perry, Warrick and Lake.
To find other testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.