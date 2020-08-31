INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 897 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at the state laboratory, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 94,196 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 3,077 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of five from the previous day. Another 219 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 1,076,947 tests for unique individuals have been reported to ISDH, up from 1,065,356 on Sunday.
The Department of Health will offer free drive-thru testing sites from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday this week:
Elkhart:
Northside Gymnasium
300 Lawrence St.
Hammond:
Oliver P. Morton High School
6915 Grand Ave.
Clay City:
Goshen Memorial Park
200 Nye St.
To find other testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.