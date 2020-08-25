INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 841 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 88,421 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 3,023 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 15 from the previous day. Another 218 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
As of today, nearly 42 percent of ICU beds and nearly 84 percent of ventilators are available across the state.
To date, 1,010,981 tests for unique individuals have been reported to ISDH, up from 1,002,038 on Monday.
The Department of Health will offer free drive-thru testing at the following locations from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Saturday:
Goshen:
Team Rehabilitation
223 Chicago Ave.
Elkhart:
Northside Gymnasium
300 Lawrence St.
Hammond:
Oliver P. Morton High School
6915 Grand Ave.
Decatur:
815 High St.
In addition, the following testing site will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday:
Brazil:
Forest Park
911 Bonnie Geyne Miller Dr.
To find other testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.