INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 8,527 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 359,430 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 5,748 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 60 from the previous day. Another 285 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 2,252,864 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,232,102 on Wednesday. A total of 4,402,956 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
The state Department of Health will offer free testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Saturday at the following locations:
Lake County
Lake County Fairgrounds
889 S. Court St. Crown Point, IN
Jasper County
Rensselaer Fire Station
1060 W. Clark St. Rensselaer, IN
Sullivan County
Sullivan County 4-H Fairgrounds
1301 E. County Rd. 75 N Sullivan, IN
Wabash County
Friends Church
3563 S. IN-13 Wabash, IN
To find other testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.