INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced that 748 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 50,300 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.
Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady. As of today, 37 percent of ICU beds and 84 percent of ventilators are available.
A total of 2,555 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of nine over the previous day. Another 193 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 550,562 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 542,292 on Thursday.
ISDH is hosting the following free drive-thru clinics next week:
East Chicago
Ivy Tech Community College
410 E. Columbus Dr.
July 17-19 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Goshen
Team Rehabilitation
223 Chicago Ave.
July 13-17 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Elkhart
North Side Gymnasium
300 Lawrence St.
July 13-17 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Boonville
Warrick County 4-H Fairgrounds
133 County Rd 100 N
July 16-19 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
To find additional testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.