INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced that 747 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 54,813 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus.
As of today, more than 34 percent of ICU beds and more than 83 percent of ventilators are available statewide.
A total of 2,610 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of eight over the previous day. Another 193 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 604,635 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 595,558 on Thursday.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.