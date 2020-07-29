INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced that 630 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 64,299 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 2,733 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of eight over the previous day. Another 199 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
As of today, more than 43 percent of ICU beds and nearly 85 percent of ventilators are available across the state.
To date, tests for 724,238 unique individuals have been reported to ISDH, up from 716,809 on Tuesday.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.