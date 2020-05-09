INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced that 606 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 23,732 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.
Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady. More than 40 percent of ICU beds and 81 percent of ventilators were available as of Saturday.
A total of 1,362 Hoosiers have been confirmed to have died of COVID-19, an increase of 34 over the previous day. Another 128 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 135,686 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 130,128 on Friday.
Marion County had the most new cases, at 170. Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (22), Bartholomew (10), Cass (13), Clark (16), Elkhart (28), Hamilton (19), Hancock (18), Hendricks (25), Jackson (23), Johnson (21), Lake (33), LaPorte (15), Madison (18), Montgomery (11), Morgan (12), St. Joseph (13) and Tippecanoe (20). The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments. A complete list of cases by county is posted at www.coronavirus.in.gov, which is updated daily at noon. Cases are listed by county of residence.
To ensure Hoosiers have greater access to testing, ISDH has launched a large-scale testing effort at 20 sites around the state, with an additional 30 sites scheduled to open next week. Individuals can register online at https://lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling (888) 634-1116.
Individuals who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work are encouraged to visit a testing site. Individuals without symptoms who are at high risk because they are over age 65, have diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition, as well as those who are pregnant or a member of a minority population that’s at greater risk for severe illness, also are encouraged to get tested.
Individuals should bring proof of Indiana residency such as a state-issued ID, work ID or utility bill. This testing is free to individuals, and health insurance is not required. However, if individuals have private health insurance, they should bring their insurance information with them to their testing appointment.
In addition, ISDH will offer four drive-thru clinics from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 14-17 at the following locations:
Bluffton High School
1 Tiger Tail
Bluffton, IN 46714
Sullivan High School
902 N. Section St.
Sullivan, IN 47882
North Madison Christian Church
1400 E State Road 62
Madison, IN 47250
Calumet New Tech High School
3900 Calhoun Street
Gary, IN 46408
A complete list of testing sites around the state can be found on the COVID-19 testing link at www.coronavirus.in.gov.