INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health announced Tuesday that 16,511 people received a free COVID-19 vaccine during a four-day clinic at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, including 4,090 who were vaccinated on Monday.
As of Tuesday, 1,154,141 first doses of vaccine have been administered in Indiana, and 724,587 individuals are fully vaccinated.
Additional vaccination clinics are planned March 12-13 at Ivy Tech Community College in Sellersburg and March 26-27 at the University of Notre Dame. Both the Ivy Tech and Notre Dame sites are fully booked.
A clinic also is being planned in Gary the weekend of March 20. Details will be announced later this week.
Appointments for these clinics must be scheduled in advance, and individuals must show proof of residency and eligibility upon arrival. Hoosiers age 50 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov, or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.
As of Tuesday, 668,308 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, an increase of 593 from the previous day. A total of 12,335 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 22 from the previous day. Another 427 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
To date, 3,156,377 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,153,395 on Monday. A total of 8,274,948 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.