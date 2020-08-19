INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 506 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 82,336 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 2,968 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 14 from the previous day. Another 212 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
As of today, nearly 35 percent of ICU beds and more than 81 percent of ventilators are available across the state.
To date, 934,033 tests for unique individuals have been reported to ISDH, up from 928,614 on Tuesday.
ISDH will host four free testing sites from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Saturday:
Goshen:
Team Rehabilitation
223 Chicago Ave.
Elkhart:
Northside Gymnasium
300 Lawrence St.
Hammond:
Lafayette Elementary School
856 E. Sibley St.
Marion:
Grant County 4-H Fairgrounds
1403 IN-18
To find other testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.