INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 1,249 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at the state laboratory, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 105,804 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
Multiple additional testing facilities have been newly onboarded into the electronic reporting system. This onboarding resulted in the addition of 426 cases, 21,674 tested individuals and 29,980 tests administered to today's counts.
A total of 3,214 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of one from the previous day. Another 224 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 1,238,984 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,206,980 on Saturday. A total of 1,720,326 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.