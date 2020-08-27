INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 1,164 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 90,504 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 3,047 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of six from the previous day. Another 219 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
As of today, nearly 36 percent of ICU beds and more than 83 percent of ventilators are available across the state.
To date, 1,034,746 tests for unique individuals have been reported to ISDH, up from 1,022,537 on Wednesday.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.