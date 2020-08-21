INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 1,050 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 84,317 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 2,992 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 13 from the previous day. Another 216 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
As of today, nearly 37 percent of ICU beds and more than 82 percent of ventilators are available across the state.
To date, 958,432 tests for unique individuals have been reported to ISDH, up from 945,471 on Thursday.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.