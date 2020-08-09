INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced that 1,048 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 74,328 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.
A total of 2,835 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of one over the previous day. Another 206 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
As of today, nearly 37 percent of ICU beds and nearly 83 percent of ventilators are available across the state.
To date, 841,125 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 828,466 on Saturday.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.