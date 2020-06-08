MARSHALL COUNTY — ISBA is pleased to announce the individual and board winners for the Exemplary Governance Awards Program--formerly CAP--for 2019. These individual school board members and collective school boards have shown extensive dedication to their professional development by attending ISBA and other sanctioned events throughout the year.
ISBA provides board members with numerous professional development opportunities every year. These opportunities keep members informed and educated on best board practices, legislative changes, legal updates, and policies that need to be considered. Recognition through the EGAs is an excellent way to show your commitment to the students, school corporation, and community through outstanding leadership and excellence in school board governance.
This year's EGA winners breakdown is as follows: 87 Commendable Individual awards, 37 Advanced Individual Awards, 44 Distinguished Individual awards, and 19 Exemplary Individual awards—the highest level of award. For collective school board recipients, we had 92 Commendable boards, 1 Advanced board, 3 Distinguished boards, and 1 Exemplary board—School Town of Speedway—the highest level of award for boards.
ISBA again congratulates all of these award winners for their attention to professional development as school board members. The effort put into the attendance at events is reflective of their commitment to Hoosier students.
2019 EGA Board Awards
Exemplary
Speedway
Advanced
River Forest
Distinguished
Avon
Crawfordsville
Southern Hancock County
Commendable
Brown County
Brownstown Central
Carmel Clay
Centerville-Abington
Charles A. Beard
Concord
Cowan
Crown Point
Daleville
Danville
Decatur
Decatur Township, M.S.D. Of
Dekalb County Central
Dekalb County Eastern
Delaware
Duneland
East Allen
Eastern Howard
Eastern Pulaski
Elkhart
Elwood
Flat Rock-Hawcreek
Franklin County
Greater Jasper
Hamilton Southeastern
Hammond, School City Of
Highland, School Town Of
Hobart, School City Of
John Glenn
Kankakee Valley
Knox Community
Kokomo
Lafayette
Lake Central
Lake Ridge
Lanesville
Linton-Stockton
Maconaquah
Madison-Grant
Martinsville, M.S.D. Of
Merrillville
Middlebury
Mishawaka, School City Of
Mississinewa
Monroe County
Mooresville
Mt. Vernon, M.S.D. Of
Munster, School Town Of
New Albany-Floyd County
Noblesville
North Gibson
North Posey County, M.S.D. Of
North Spencer
Northeast Dubois
Oregon-Davis
Penn-Harris-Madison
Perry Central Community
Peru Community
Pike Township, M.S.D. Of
Plymouth
Portage
Randolph Central
Richland-Bean Blossom
Richmond
Rossville
Scott County #1
Shakamak, M.S.D. Of
Shelbyville Central
South Adams
South Harrison
South Newton
Southeast Dubois
Southwest Allen County, M.S.D. Of
Taylor
Tippecanoe
Tippecanoe Valley
Tri-Creek
Union Township
Union-North
Valparaiso
Vincennes
Wa-Nee
Warren Township, M.S.D of
Washington Township, M.S.D of
Wawasee
Wayne Township, M.S.D. Of
Wes-Del
West Central
West Lafayette
Western
Whiting, School City Of
Yorktown
Region 2
Rodney Dale (Elkhart Community Schools) Commendable
Babette Boling (Elkhart Community Schools) Commendable
Kellie Mullins (Elkhart Community Schools) Commendable
Jose Elizalde (Goshen Community Schools) Commendable
William Pemberton (Mishawaka, School City Of) Commendable
Rodolfo Monterrosa (South Bend Community School Corporation) Commendable
Lacy Wise (Tippecanoe Valley School Corporation) Commendable
Amanda Sharpe (West Central School Corporation) Commendable
Derrick Stalbaum (North Judson-San Pierre Schools) Commendable
Annette Ferch (Oregon-Davis School Corporation) Commendable
Angie Gates (Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation) Commendable
Donald Bokhart (Wawasee Community School Corporation) Commendable
Karman Eash (Union-North United School Corporation) Commendable
Todd Stuckman (Bremen Public Schools) Commendable
Richard Currey (Mishawaka, School City Of) Commendable
James Garrett (Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation) Commendable
Caleb Pontius (Baugo Community Schools) Commendable
Jennie Smith (Rochester Community School Corporation) Commendable
Robin Cupka (Plymouth Community School Corporation) Commendable
Adam Heckaman (Tippecanoe Valley School Corporation) Commendable
Beth Ruff (Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation) Commendable
Leslie Wesley (South Bend Community School Corporation) Commendable
Christopher Riley (Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation) Advanced
Jeremy Mullins (Warsaw Community Schools) Advanced
Curt Flickinger (Wa-Nee Community Schools) Advanced
Jay Baumgartner (Warsaw Community Schools) Advanced
Paul Gayler (Middlebury Community Schools) Distinguished
Todd Miller (West Central School Corporation) Distinguished
Douglas Weaver (Elkhart Community Schools) Distinguished
Bob Borlik (John Glenn School Corporation) Distinguished
Arden Balmer (Union-North United School Corporation) Distinguished
Deke Demarco (Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation) Distinguished
Kami Wait (Concord Community Schools) Exemplary
Wendy McIntire (Knox Community School Corporation) Exemplary
Shawn Johnson (Wa-Nee Community Schools) Exemplary
For more information on the EGA program requirements and to see the list of individual and board award winners, please visit here.