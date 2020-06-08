MARSHALL COUNTY — ISBA is pleased to announce the individual and board winners for the Exemplary Governance Awards Program--formerly CAP--for 2019. These individual school board members and collective school boards have shown extensive dedication to their professional development by attending ISBA and other sanctioned events throughout the year. 

ISBA provides board members with numerous professional development opportunities every year. These opportunities keep members informed and educated on best board practices, legislative changes, legal updates, and policies that need to be considered. Recognition through the EGAs is an excellent way to show your commitment to the students, school corporation, and community through outstanding leadership and excellence in school board governance.

This year's EGA winners breakdown is as follows: 87 Commendable Individual awards, 37 Advanced Individual Awards, 44 Distinguished Individual awards, and 19 Exemplary Individual awards—the highest level of award. For collective school board recipients, we had 92 Commendable boards, 1 Advanced board, 3 Distinguished boards, and 1 Exemplary board—School Town of Speedway—the highest level of award for boards.

ISBA again congratulates all of these award winners for their attention to professional development as school board members. The effort put into the attendance at events is reflective of their commitment to Hoosier students.

2019 EGA Board Awards

Exemplary

Speedway

Advanced

River Forest

Distinguished

Avon

Crawfordsville

Southern Hancock County

Commendable

Brown County 

Brownstown Central 

Carmel Clay 

Centerville-Abington 

Charles A. Beard 

Concord 

Cowan 

Crown Point 

Daleville 

Danville 

Decatur 

Decatur Township, M.S.D. Of

Dekalb County Central 

Dekalb County Eastern 

Delaware 

Duneland 

East Allen 

Eastern Howard 

Eastern Pulaski 

Elkhart 

Elwood 

Flat Rock-Hawcreek 

Franklin County 

Greater Jasper 

Hamilton Southeastern 

Hammond, School City Of

Highland, School Town Of

Hobart, School City Of

John Glenn 

Kankakee Valley 

Knox Community

Kokomo

Lafayette 

Lake Central 

Lake Ridge 

Lanesville 

Linton-Stockton 

Maconaquah 

Madison-Grant 

Martinsville, M.S.D. Of

Merrillville 

Middlebury 

Mishawaka, School City Of

Mississinewa 

Monroe County 

Mooresville 

Mt. Vernon, M.S.D. Of

Munster, School Town Of

New Albany-Floyd County 

Noblesville 

North Gibson 

North Posey County, M.S.D. Of

North Spencer 

Northeast Dubois 

Oregon-Davis 

Penn-Harris-Madison 

Perry Central Community 

Peru Community 

Pike Township, M.S.D. Of

Plymouth 

Portage 

Randolph Central 

Richland-Bean Blossom 

Richmond 

Rossville 

Scott County #1

Shakamak, M.S.D. Of

Shelbyville Central 

South Adams 

South Harrison 

South Newton 

Southeast Dubois 

Southwest Allen County, M.S.D. Of

Taylor 

Tippecanoe 

Tippecanoe Valley 

Tri-Creek 

Union Township 

Union-North 

Valparaiso 

Vincennes 

Wa-Nee 

Warren Township, M.S.D of 

Washington Township, M.S.D of

Wawasee 

Wayne Township, M.S.D. Of

Wes-Del 

West Central 

West Lafayette 

Western 

Whiting, School City Of

Yorktown 

Region 2

Rodney Dale (Elkhart Community Schools) Commendable

Babette Boling (Elkhart Community Schools) Commendable

Kellie Mullins (Elkhart Community Schools) Commendable

Jose Elizalde (Goshen Community Schools) Commendable

William Pemberton (Mishawaka, School City Of) Commendable

Rodolfo Monterrosa (South Bend Community School Corporation) Commendable

Lacy Wise (Tippecanoe Valley School Corporation) Commendable

Amanda Sharpe (West Central School Corporation) Commendable

Derrick Stalbaum (North Judson-San Pierre Schools) Commendable

Annette Ferch (Oregon-Davis School Corporation) Commendable

Angie Gates (Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation) Commendable

Donald Bokhart (Wawasee Community School Corporation) Commendable

Karman Eash (Union-North United School Corporation) Commendable

Todd Stuckman (Bremen Public Schools) Commendable

Richard Currey (Mishawaka, School City Of) Commendable

James Garrett (Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation) Commendable

Caleb Pontius (Baugo Community Schools) Commendable

Jennie Smith (Rochester Community School Corporation) Commendable

Robin Cupka (Plymouth Community School Corporation) Commendable

Adam Heckaman (Tippecanoe Valley School Corporation) Commendable

Beth Ruff (Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation) Commendable

Leslie Wesley (South Bend Community School Corporation) Commendable

Christopher Riley (Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation) Advanced

Jeremy Mullins (Warsaw Community Schools) Advanced

Curt Flickinger (Wa-Nee Community Schools) Advanced

Jay Baumgartner (Warsaw Community Schools) Advanced

Paul Gayler (Middlebury Community Schools) Distinguished

Todd Miller (West Central School Corporation) Distinguished

Douglas Weaver (Elkhart Community Schools) Distinguished

Bob Borlik (John Glenn School Corporation) Distinguished

Arden Balmer (Union-North United School Corporation) Distinguished

Deke Demarco (Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation) Distinguished

Kami Wait (Concord Community Schools) Exemplary

Wendy McIntire (Knox Community School Corporation) Exemplary

Shawn Johnson (Wa-Nee Community Schools) Exemplary

For more information on the EGA program requirements and to see the list of individual and board award winners, please visit here.

