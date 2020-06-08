Plymouth, IN (46563)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to thunderstorms and gusty winds in the afternoon. High 88F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy early...thunderstorms likely. Low around 75F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.