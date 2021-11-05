INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today released certified results from the spring and summer 2021 Indiana Reading Evaluation and Determination (IREAD-3) assessment, which measures the development of foundational reading skills by third grade.
“Through significant research, we know how important it is that children learn to read by third grade, and we take that mission very seriously in Indiana,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “Literacy is vital to ensure Indiana’s students are prepared to explore and experience a variety of pathways, and that’s why we’re working to empower Indiana’s schools and educators with research-based, proven strategies to support our students as they learn to read.”
IREAD-3 results show that nearly one in every five Hoosier third grade students (18.8 percent) did not achieve reading proficiency on IREAD-3. Beyond just proficiency rates, an analysis across student populations shows a significant literacy gap widening among Indiana’s racially and ethnically diverse, low-income, special education and English learner students.
Following academic disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, intentional effort is required to ensure students receive foundational reading skills for long-term success. To provide additional support for Indiana schools as they teach students to read, IDOE is working to support schools in implementing evidence-based literacy practices based on the Science of Reading. The Science of Reading is a compilation of scientific research on reading, reading development and reading instruction.
To support schools as they implement evidence-based reading instruction, IDOE will partner with participating schools to train literacy coaches to help local educators implement Science of Reading-based instruction in their classrooms. Local schools can opt-in to the initiative, with a focus on schools where IREAD-3 and ILEARN results show that students need the greatest support as they learn to read.
IDOE plans to begin training coaches and school faculty on the Science of Reading by summer 2022.