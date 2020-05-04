INDIANAPOLIS – Visit Indiana Week is May 3-9, in conjunction with National Travel & Tourism Week. The purpose of this week is to educate the public about the importance and impact of travel and tourism. This year, we are sharing stories from our Hoosier Tourism & Hospitality workers. The series of videos show the love and passion of our industry. Frontline workers will share what tourism means to them and the effects the coronavirus pandemic is having on their daily lives. Each day, a new video will be released on our website and social media. Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch, who oversees the Indiana Office of Tourism Development (IOTD), will kick off the week with the first message on Sunday, May 3.
"I am proud to kick off the week by sharing a message of support to our tourism and hospitality industry," said Crouch. "Our team at IOTD is working every day to help understand what the overall impact of COVID-19 will be, and we look forward to the day when we can welcome visitors back to our incredible attractions."
Indiana welcomed a record of almost 81 million visitors to the state in 2018 and Indiana Tourism industry set a record $13 billion in visitor spending.
"Travel is what brings joy and memorable experiences to millions, year over year," said Misty Weisensteiner, director of IOTD. "Now more than ever, we must come together and support each other, as we always do. Visit Indiana looks forward to the day when you can visit again — and we'll be here waiting for you."
We can all support each other by shopping local when appropriate. For local carry-out and delivery options, and a list of businesses that are open for e-commerce, click here. You can plan for your next Hoosier State getaway by ordering travel guides online. We are #INThisTogether.