PLYMOUTH – An Indianapolis man convicted of child molestation and repeatedly failing to register as a sex offender was sentenced recently to three years in prison for failing to register as a sex offender in Marshall County.
The Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office charged Frankie Lee Davis, 55, in April with a single count of failing to register as a sex offender, which is a Level 5 felony punishable by one to six years if found guilty.
Marshall Superior Court Judge Robert Bowen sentenced Davis in July as part of a plea agreement.
According to court documents:
Davis went to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department on March 25 to register his temporary residence along Pennsylvania Avenue in Plymouth. Davis is required to register for life, according to Indiana’s online sex offender registry.
Davis signed a temporary residence form notifying him that he is required to re-register the temporary residence every seven days. He told sheriff’s officials he’d likely be returning to Indianapolis on March 29.
On April 4, sheriff’s department investigators learned Davis had failed to update his temporary residence registration.
When investigators went to the residence Davis claimed to be staying at, two residents said Davis had not been staying at the home. One of the residents said Davis is homeless.
It was Davis’s second arrest for failing to register. He was arrested and convicted for previously failing to register in 2016 in Marshall County.
Davis was originally convicted of child molestation in Marshall County in 2004 and sentenced to five years in prison.
He also has two previous convictions for child molestation in St. Joseph County in 1987, as well as another failure to register charge in that county in 2013, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.
Davis’s earliest possible release is in July 2021. While he is in IDOC custody, he has not yet been assigned to a prison to serve his term.