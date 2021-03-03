INDIANA - The Indiana Department of Transportation this week began unveiling its "Hoosier Hoops Highway" signs in advance of a busy basketball month in Indiana, with the Big Ten, Horizon League and NCAA tournaments being hosted in the Hoosier State.
Games will be played throughout Indiana in basketball arenas in Indianapolis, Evansville, West Lafayette and Bloomington.
INDOT is placing temporary signs on highways leading to host cities to commemorate the historic month and help guide fans and teams.
Signs will be visible along major routes serving tournaments, such as I-65, I-70, I-465 and I-69 during the month of March.
Follow INDOT on Facebook and Twitter for traffic and road construction updates as you travel to tournament games.
